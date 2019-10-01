Madison County Record
Latest Madison County Record
Madison Police hosting two “Coffee with a Cop” events on Wednesday
The Madison Police Department will participate in two national “Coffee with a Cop” events tomorrow morning, Wednesday, Oct. 2. Madison Police officers will be at ... Read more
3 hours ago by John Few.
NARCA to host Southeast Glider event Oct. 4-8
HARVEST – The North Alabama Radio Control Association (NARCA) will sponsor the Southeastern Radio Control “Glider” Event in October 2019. The event will be held ... Read more
2 hours ago by John Few.
Second annual Huntsville History Month includes special Madison event
HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville History Month is back for its second year, with a variety of history-centric events and activities for visitors and locals alike to ... Read more
2 hours ago by John Few.
Asbury sets Taste of the Holidays Market for Oct. 26
MADISON - Shoppers can browse merchandise from more than 70 artisans and small-business owners and taste holiday recipes at the 2019 Taste of the Holidays ... Read more
9 mins ago by Gregg Parker.
Upcoming events at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center
Oct 5 – 5:30 p.m. International Observe the Moon Night International Observe the Moon Night will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 8:30 ... Read more
2 hours ago by John Few.
Bob Jones to host Military Appreciation Night at Friday’s football game
MADISON – The Bob Jones High School home football game against Grissom this Friday will feature more than football. To honor the men and women ... Read more
3 hours ago by John Few.
Battle of Madison between Liberty and Discovery set for tonight
The Battle of Madison is here! Tonight, Oct. 1, features the showdown between the Liberty Lions and Discovery Panthers football teams. This is the middle ... Read more
3 hours ago by John Few.
The Madison Street Festival will fill downtown Madison with fun this Saturday
MADISON – It’s here! The Madison Street Festival and the forecast, so far, couldn’t be better. A slight cool snap is expected to hit the ... Read more
3 hours ago by John Few.
MOMENTS IN MADISON – Madison Cotton Gins
MOMENTS IN MADISON – Madison was founded as a railroad town, developed along the route of the Memphis & Charleston Railroad in the mid 1850’s. ... Read more
4 hours ago by John Few.
Bob Jones Competition Band places second in weekend contest
The Bob Jones High School Competition Band had a great weekend. They received second place and was named “Reserve Grand Champion” at the Stones River ... Read more
4 hours ago by John Few.
Greenbrier ramp to I-565 eastbound closing Wednesday
GREENBRIER – The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Reed Contracting will close the existing on-ramp from Greenbrier Road to Interstate 565 eastbound at ... Read more
4 hours ago by John Few.
Huntsville Utilities warns customers of new scam
MADISON COUNTY – Huntsville Utilities alerted their customers of a new scam over the weekend. According to a Facebook post from Huntsville Utilities, customers were ... Read more
4 hours ago by John Few.
White Bison Coffee and Twice Daily open first Alabama location at Town Madison
MADISON – Nashville-based Tri Star Energy officially opened its newest White Bison Coffee and Twice Daily convenience store at 115 Graphics Drive in Madison, today. This is the first brand-in-brand ... Read more
21 hours ago by John Few.
Melissa Ford Thornton releases ‘An Elegant Dispute of the Accidental,’ a book of poetry, prose
MADISON - Melissa Ford Thornton has transitioned her love of storytelling and her bittersweet life experiences into the book, "An Elegant Dispute of the Accidental." Read more
22 hours ago by Gregg Parker.
High school and college students can now be election poll workers
MONTGOMERY – Alabama Act 2019-476 was passed during the 2019 Legislative Session, authorizing each Probate Judge to appoint up to two high school or college ... Read more