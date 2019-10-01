Madison County Record

NARCA to host Southeast Glider event Oct. 4-8 HARVEST – The North Alabama Radio Control Association (NARCA) will sponsor the Southeastern Radio Control “Glider” Event in October 2019. The event will be held ... Read more

Second annual Huntsville History Month includes special Madison event HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville History Month is back for its second year, with a variety of history-centric events and activities for visitors and locals alike to ... Read more

Asbury sets Taste of the Holidays Market for Oct. 26 MADISON - Shoppers can browse merchandise from more than 70 artisans and small-business owners and taste holiday recipes at the 2019 Taste of the Holidays ... Read more

MOMENTS IN MADISON – Madison Cotton Gins MOMENTS IN MADISON – Madison was founded as a railroad town, developed along the route of the Memphis & Charleston Railroad in the mid 1850’s. ... Read more

Bob Jones Competition Band places second in weekend contest The Bob Jones High School Competition Band had a great weekend. They received second place and was named “Reserve Grand Champion” at the Stones River ... Read more

Greenbrier ramp to I-565 eastbound closing Wednesday GREENBRIER – The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Reed Contracting will close the existing on-ramp from Greenbrier Road to Interstate 565 eastbound at ... Read more